Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala start-up to launch streaming platform soon

more-in

Mainstream TV will focus entirely on content in Malayalam

In a video streaming market populated by giants, a humble start-up with Keralites at the helm is all set to launch one such platform which promises to provide content for free to its users

. Titled 'Mainstream TV', its focus is entirely on content in Malayalam, ranging from movies to web series to travel shows and stand-up comedy shows.

The past couple of years have been witness to the gaining popularity of Over-the-top (OTT) platforms, which deliver film and TV content through the internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable television service.

But, much of the content has remained paid. ‘Mainstream TV,’ set up by a group of young professionals experienced in visual media, aims at nurturing local content creators. “Many small-time content creators, who have unique material on their hands, find it hard to approach or even afford the big players. We are thus aiming to provide a democratic space, where anyone can come in. Also, since all of us belong to Kerala, although our company is based in Bengaluru, we do have a much better understanding of the changing tastes of the local market. Once we attain enough growth, we plan to turn this even into a releasing platform for movies,” says S.Shiva, one of the founders of Mainstream TV.

Though the team is in the process of launching the platform to the public in a few days time, they have already made available the mobile android application as well and in App store on a pilot basis.

An application will soon be made available for Smart TVs, while it will also be incorporated into the Firestick.

Currently they have a library of around 700 Malayalam movies and around 3,000 short videos, with more being acquired. But their main focus will be on their own content, which includes a web-series as well as some short format content, which includes a weekly stand-up comedy show based on the contemporary events.

As they are a free service, they plan to generate revenues from advertisements, in the model followed by streaming services like YouTube.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 12:51:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/kerala-start-up-to-launch-streaming-platform-soon/article30610349.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY