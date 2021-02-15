Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowships for P. Valsala, N.V.P. Unithiri

Thrissur

15 February 2021 18:28 IST

Best novel award for S. Hareesh’s Meesha

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowships and awards for 2019 were announced on Monday.

Writers P. Valsala and N.V.P. Unithiri have been selected for the fellowships. The fellowships carry a cash award of ₹50,000, a gold locket of two sovereigns, citation and certificate.

Advertising

Advertising

Writers honoured for their overall contributions to the literary world are Dalit Bandhu N.K. Jose; U. Kalanadhan; C.P. Abubacker; Rose Mary; Palakkeezhu Narayanan; and P. Appukkuttan. Writers aged above 60 years have been selected for this award, which carries ₹30,000, citation and certificate.

Rathri Panthrandarakkoru Tharat by P. Raman and Kothiyan by M.R Renukumar won the award for best poetry. S. Hareesh’s Meesha won the award for best novel. Ramachi by Vinoy Thomas is the best short story.

Other winners

Other award winners are: Sajitha Madathil and Jisha Abhinaya (drama); K.M. Anil (literary criticism); G. Madhusudhanan and R.V.G. Menon (scholarly literature); M.G.S. Narayanan (autobiography/biography); Arun Ezhuthachan (travelogue); K. Aravindakshan (translation); K.R. Viswanathan (children’s literature); and Sathyan Anthikkad (humour).

The awards carry a cash prize of ₹25,000, certificate and citation.

Endowments

Winners of the Endowment Awards are — P. Madhavan (I.C. Chacko Award); Bobby Jose Kottikkad (C.B. Kumar Award); Sandeepananda Giri ( K.R. Namboodiri Award); D. Anil Kumar (Kanaka Sree Award ); Amal (Geetha Hiranyan Award); C.S. Meenakshi (G.N. Pillai Award ) and E.M. Sooraja (winner of Thunchan Memorial Essay Competition).