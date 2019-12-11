Kerala releases revised Palliative Care Policy 2019

Kerala, the first State to declare a comprehensive Palliative Care Policy in 2008 and has implemented one of the best community-based models for palliative care service delivery in the country, has now assimilated its decade-old experience to declare a new and revised policy.

The new policy has at its core a rights-based approach and a commitment that none who requires palliative care will be left behind.

Kerala Palliative Care Policy 2019 was released by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja here on Wednesday. The new policy was drafted by an expert committee headed by former Chief Secretary S. Vijayanand.

The new policy envisages the integration of palliative care into all disciplines of medicine, enhancing the capability of the health system and service providers to meet the palliative care requirements of the State, strengthening community participation in palliative care services, and building partnerships with all stakeholders, private health sector and AYUSH services to improve the delivery of palliative care to the needy.

One of the highlights of Palliative Care Policy 2019 is that it clearly charts out how palliative care services should be planned and delivered at the primary care level, secondary level, and for the first time, at the tertiary care level, where the total lack of palliative care services hitherto has been putting many sick people through the needless suffering of pain.

The Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been envisaged as the first referral centres for delivering in-patient palliative care, including physiotherapy, while taluk hospitals will serve as first referral units for palliative care emergencies. A division of Palliative Care Medicine will be set up in district and General Hospitals and as part of Community Medicine department in all Medical Colleges (to be later developed as a full-fledged Department of Palliative Medicine with training and research capacity).

The new policy gives thrust on training and capacity building at all levels for the personnel involved in palliative care, including doctors and nurses. Improving access to opioids and other essential medicines and supplies relevant to palliative care is an important change in the new policy.

The State government will have to revise the essential drug list to include drugs and supplies relevant for palliative care and ensure that these are made available in all government hospitals where there will be at least one trained doctor.

For the first time, the new policy also touches upon the need to ensure the socio-economic rehabilitation and promotion of livelihoods of people with debilitating illnesses, by helping them acquire skills.

It also envisages the setting up of a Palliative Care Grid on the lines of the National Cancer Grid, which will enable networking of institutions involved in palliative care, facilitating mutual consultation, experience and date sharing, and a continuum of care of patients across various levels.