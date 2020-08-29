Kerala rejects options on GST compensation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 August 2020 16:33 IST

Video conference with other Finance Ministers on Monday.

Kerala has rejected the two options for Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation mooted by the Centre and has asked the Centre to take loan and provide GST compensation to the States.

“We have decided to inform the Centre in writing that the State cannot agree to the two options put forward in the GST council on August 27. Kerala wants the Centre to take loan and provide GST compensation and this has the approval of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers,” Finance Minister, T. M. Thomas told a press conference in Thiruvaanthapuram on Saturday.

The first option was a special window to states, in consultation with RBI, for borrowing ₹97,000 crore at a reasonable interest rate. The second option was to borrow the entire ₹2.35 lakh crore shortfall under the special window.

Lashing out at the Centre for ‘betraying’ the State and the two options mooted for GST compensation, Dr. Issac said the proposals will lead to financial loss for the State. Everyone is of the view that borrowing loan is the best option.

As per Constitution, the State needs permission of the Centre to take loan and the interest will be 1-2% more if the State avails the loan. Only 3% of the State’s income can be availed as loan even if permission is granted. Even if fiscal limit ceiling is enhanced by 0.5% as suggested by the Centre, it will not be adequate for Kerala as it will not be enough to take loan for GST compensation.

“This shows the mindset of the Centre. It could have been resolved easily. But, the Centre has made it a big issue of the federal system. Even in the GST council, except two BJP ruled States, all other States wanted the Centre to take loan and disburse it to them. The views of the States in the GST council were ignored,” he said.

The Finance Minister said Kerala will take the lead to arrive at a consensus on the issue by holding discussions with other States. Already, talks had been held with Finance Ministers of other States and the response is encouraging.

“A video conference will be held with other State Finance Ministers on Monday afternoon. Separate memorandum will be submitted by the States. But, we are trying to reach a common ground and ask the Centre to avail loan to provide GST compensation. It is not clear if the BJP ruled States will stick to their stance. A unified stand will be aired in the GST council,” Dr. Issac said.