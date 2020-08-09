Kerala rains | Pathanamthitta on the edge as Pampa dam opens

The run-off water is expected to reach Ranni Town within five hours and may inundate various parts of the district.

The unrelenting rains that have battered the Pathanathitta district since Thursday has forced the authorities to open the shutters of one more reservoir, reigniting fears of another flood in the region.

In an order issued at 11 a.m. on Sunday, District Collector PB Noohu permitted the Kerala State Electricity Board to open six shutters of the Pampa dam by 60 cm to bring down the water level to 982 meters from the present 983.45 meters. The opening of shutters will cause an additional water discharge of 82 cubic meters per second to the Pampa river, raising the overall water level by another 40 cm.

The action, according to authorities, was being initiated in view of the heavy downpour in the reservoir's catchment areas. The run-off water is expected to reach Ranni Town within five hours and may inundate various parts of the district. The Collector has advised people living on the banks of Pampa and Kakkattu rivers and in settlements including Ranni, Aranmula and Kozhancherry to exercise caution.

Besides the Pampa reservoir, the shutters of the Moozhiyar and Maniyar reservoirs too have remained opened for the past couple of days.

At the same time, the rain-swollen Manimalayar river continued to inundate several parts of the district as more people were being evacuated to the relief camps. Besides the NDRF team, a team of fishermen with boats too have been brought in from Kollam and put on a stand by mode in view of the heavy rains forecast.

Amidst the continuing rains, the Niraputhari festival was held at the Sabarimala hill shrine on Sunday morning. The ceremony, held in strict adherence to the COVID-19 prevention protocols, were led by Thanthri Kandaru Mahesh Mohanaru and chief priest A.K.Sudheer Namboothiri.