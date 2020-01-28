Kerala Police go smart with CIMS

The Kerala Police have operationalised the Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS), a state-of-the-art intelligent security system, to ensure round-the-clock surveillance for establishments and houses.

With the launch of the initiative, the State has become the first in the country to adopt the technology expected to boost security and reduce time taken for officers to reach scenes of crimes.

The system that is being implemented in association with public-sector undertaking Keltron is aimed at securing government institutions, high-value business entities including banks, ATMs, treasuries, commercial establishments including jewellery outlets and electronics stores, and homes.

CIMS control room

CIMS will involve a synchronisation of electronics devices including motion and temperature detectors, magnetic contacts, seismic and glass breaking sensors, and high-definition CCTV cameras, all of which will be linked to the CIMS Control Room established at the Kerala Police headquarters and is being continuously monitored by a team comprising police officials and technical experts.

Within 10 seconds

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay, who participated in a presentation held here on Monday, said the sensor would trigger an alarm at the control room within three to 10 seconds of a break-in.

The internet-powered system would also live-stream the CCTV footage, enabling the police to verify the threat and launch immediate action by dispatching the nearest police patrolling unit to the scene of the suspected crime.

According to S.P. Gopakumar, Head, Communications Division, Keltron, the arrangement has been secured with adequate safeguards. System health checks will be undertaken every three minutes to detect any malfunctioning device.

While the installation costs could vary, a monthly fee ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,700 will be charged by Keltron for maintenance.

Notably, the CIMS can be linked with existing CCTV systems, provided they are compatible with internet protocol (IP) cameras.

Mr. Gopakumar said the system was capable of handling up to 10 lakh connections in its initial phase.

10 firms

Currently, 10 establishments in Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kottayam, and two houses in Kazhakuttom and Kottayam have been linked to the centralised monitoring system.

Further details can be obtained by contacting 9633533333 or 9605655555.