Kerala plastic manufacturers oppose banon plastic

The Kerala Plastic Manufacturers Association has said that the decision to ban single-use plastic products from January 1 has been taken without consulting stakeholders.

A press release issued by association president Balakrishna Bhatt here on Thursday said the association would protest against the unilateral decision on January 9 near the venue of an investors’ meeting being organised by the Department of Industries.

He alleged that the government claim that it had made preparations for the plastic ban was false. The government had not held consultations with the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) and local self-government bodies, the press release said.

The government had also not talked to plastic manufacturers who had been engaged in the business over the last several years. The plastic-makers said that it was the stubborn attitude of a group of officials that led to the ban.

The ban on plastic products was announced a month ago. Products worth about ₹1,200 crore were lying with the distributors and manufacturers.