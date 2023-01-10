Kerala Legislature International Book Festival inaugurated

January 10, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Anti-drug messages reverberated at the inaugural event of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF), which began on Monday at the Assembly premises with the tagline of ‘Reading is an addiction’, attempting to weave in the State government’s anti-drug campaign to the fair.

Writer T. Padmanabhan, who was felicitated at the event, said that he has always used his writings to raise voice against the harmful effects of addiction, while some other writers did the opposite.

“A majority of the respected writers of my generation have glorified the use of drugs in their works. But I have never done so. I have even raised my voice against it, for which I was branded as old-fashioned. I have experienced hunger in my childhood. Even in those days, reading has been my solace. Now, drugs are becoming a monster that is taking hold of our society. Our coming generations will be destroyed if this state of affairs continues. We have to wholeheartedly support the government’s fight against drugs,” he said.

Mr. Padmanabhan said that no other legislative assembly in the country has organised such a week-long literary festival. The Kerala Assembly deserves full credit for taking this step.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the event, said that reading is an addiction, which is beneficial and harmless. The danger that the State faces due to drugs would reduce considerably if people make it a habit to find happiness through such creative ways.

“This Assembly has had many eminent writers and cultural figures as its members, including E.M.S. Namboodirippad, Joseph Mundassery and Kadammanitta Ramakrishnan. Our State has elected writers like S.K. Pottekkatt to Parliament. Events like this will help in strengthening the relationship between politics and literature,” he said.

He lauded Mr.Padmanabhan’s contributions to Malayalam literature, with his writings spanning over seven decades. He has used his writings as a weapon to protect constitutional values whenever democracy and secularism were in peril, he said.

Speaker A.N.Shamseer, who presided over the function, said that the aim is to turn KLIBF into one of the biggest book festivals in the world. The Assembly Library has now been opened for membership to the public as part of efforts at further democratisation.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that it was heartening to see the large number of students visiting the book fair on the first day. He said that nurturing the reading habit in the youth is one way to prevent them from becoming apolitical.

More than hundred publishers and renowned writers are participating in the book fair. Book releases, creative discussions, book signing events and panel discussions will form part of the book festival. The public will have access to the Assembly premises from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. till January 15, the day the fair ends. Malayalam books will be available at a discount of 20% for individuals and 33% for institutions, while English books will be available at discount of 10% and 20% respectively.