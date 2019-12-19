Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala HC dismisses plea against barge load-out facility

Alleged violation of provisions of CRZ

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation petition seeking a directive to the State Government to demolish the mini barge load-out facility constructed by Adani Vizhinjam Ports Private Ltd. at the Muthalapozhi fishing harbour at Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram.

The petition was filed by S. Dileep of Thiruvananthapuram. He alleged that the Adani group had constructed the structure violating provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone notification of 2019.

As the area came under the CRZ 1 category, constructions could be done only with prior the permission of Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Clearance obtained

Roshen D. Alexander, counsel for Adani Vizhinjam Port, submitted that the Vizhinjam seaport project needed at least 70 lakh tonnes of rocks. A request had also been made by M/S Adani for transportation of rock through Muthalapozhi by providing the load-out facility. In fact, the CRZ clearance had been obtained.

The Bench observed that it was a major project and necessary clearance had been obtained for it from the competent authorities.

The entire work had to be completed within a short time frame. Besides, all these works were carried out in larger public interest, which should always be kept in mind by the courts. Dismissing the petition, the Bench said it did not find any illegality in the work being carried out by Adani Ports.

