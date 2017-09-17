Kerala has lost its leader tag, says Alphons

Kerala, which once led other States in development in tourism and IT sectors, has now fallen behind, Minister of State for Tourism, Electronics, and IT K.J. Alphons has said. He said several projects had been allocated to the State. Further allocations will be done only on completion of the existing ones.

He was speaking to press persons after a visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on Saturday.

Madhom’s demand

At the BJP office, he was welcomed by BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan, O. Rajagopal, MLA, and other leaders. Earlier in the day, Mr. Alphons, along with his wife Sheela, visited the Sivagiri Madhom. Madhom president Swami Visuddhananda and general secretary Swami Sandrananda welcomed him.

The madhom authorities submitted a memorandum to the Minister requesting him to start a tourism circuit connecting Sivagiri, Chempazhanthi Gurukulam, Kunnumpuram, and Aruvippuram. He assured them that the project would be cleared if the State government recommended it.

Later, he visited Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church and Latin Archdiocese Archbishop Soosa Pakiam M. He also visited the Palayam Juma Masjid.

In the evening, the BJP district committee accorded him a reception at Karthika Thirunal Theatre. Inaugurating the event, Mr. Rajasekharan said Mr. Alphons would be the catalyst for the change that will be sweeping the State in the coming years.

In his speech, Mr. Alphons said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had big dreams for bettering the lives of people. “I quite unexpectedly got this opportunity to be a small part of that big movement for change. We have great things to do for the State, which will be carried out through consultations with everyone,” he said.