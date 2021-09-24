Kerala government and Adani group delaying Vizhinjam project, says Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram

24 September 2021 20:41 IST

Ideally, the government should sue the group for contractual violation and not permit deadline prolongation, he says

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday accused the State government of kowtowing to the Adani Group’s go-slow approach to the Vizhinjam international shipment container project.

Adani had failed to meet the 2019 December deadline for completing the port. On its part, the LDF government was strangely reluctant to insist that Adani fulfil its contractual obligation. Now, the Adani Group had sought three more years to finish construction. Ideally, the government should sue the group for contractual violation and not permit deadline prolongation, he said.

Free rein

The UDF government had contracted Adani Group to construct the port in 2015. But, it had insisted that the group pay ₹12 lakh as penalty for every 24-hour extension of the deadline beyond December 2019. The LDF was loath to claim the indemnity from the company. Instead, it has accorded Adani free rein in all issues concerning the Vizhinjam project, he said.

The government has failed to ensure railway connectivity to the port. Adani Group has merely constructed an 850-m long breakwater. The port ideally needs a 3,100-m long barrier to protect the upcoming harbour from strong waves, he added.

Mr. Satheesan also asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to review the decision not to accord financial support to the Kerala Grameen Bank. It required funds to maintain a minimum of 9% capital source adequacy, he said.