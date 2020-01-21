Kerala first State to form rules for brain death declaration

Nearly 25 years after the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA) 1994 was framed in India, Kerala has become the first State to formulate well-defined clinical protocols for brain death certification in the country.

In a path-breaking step, Kerala government has de-linked the process of brain death declaration from organ donation process and has now issued a GO, setting forth parameters for brain death certification in ICUs and how clinicians should proceed once brain death has been confirmed.

Putting an end to an ethical dilemma that clinicians have been facing for long, the new GO says that once a patient has been pronounced brain-dead as per the protocol, all treatment, including cardio-respiratory support should be discontinued.

“We are setting forth an evidence-based model for the entire country on brain death declaration, which will eventually pave the way for a fool-proof deceased donor organ donation programme. The new GO should guide all clinicians in pronouncing brain death in ICUs and how to move forward. Clinicians can now take charge in ICUs, without any fear of future litigation, to terminate all life support if the patient is certified brain-dead, rather than leave the decision to the traumatised family. It is a responsibility that they have to fulfill, keeping in mind the dignity of the deceased,” Rajan Khobragade, Principal Secretary (Health), said.

“The attempt is to make brain death diagnosis and certification a standard of care in all ICUs, so that the brain-dead are not left hooked to life support unnecessarily, which would result in extending the trauma of the family, providing them false hope, and in the end, burdening them with huge hospital bills. Maintaining a brain-dead patient on ventilator in the ICU requires immense resources, which are better used to save the life of a salvageable patient. But till now, there was no clarity because law did not say that life support can be withdrawn if a patient is brain-dead,” said Noble Gracious, Nodal Officer, Kerala Network for Organ Sharing.

Over the past one year or more, the government had been doing a series of consultations with neurologists, critical care specialists and legal experts on developing parameters for universal brain death certification so that the process can be separated from organ donation and made a part of quality care norms and standard ICU practice.

In India, brain death has been defined only in connection with organ donation, in the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994. The result has been that the public as well as the clinicians perceive brain death certification as a procedure that is done solely to aid organ donation. Doctors had no clarity on what they should do if, after brain death certification, the family refused the option of organ donation.

This confusion had given rise to allegations that hospitals were “staging” brain deaths to allow organ donation to take place, seriously eroding public’s trust in Mrithasanjeevani, the State-run deceased organ donation programme.

“We now know where we went wrong. As is the standard practice world over, brain death certification should become a routine practice in our ICUs too. Organ donation counselling should come only as a sequel to brain death certification process. Now that there is clarity in law, we hope doctors will no longer be reluctant to certify brain death,” Dr. Gracious said.