Kerala deports four Russian nationals for visa violations

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) under the Bureau of Immigration has deported four Russian nationals on suspicion of having violated their visa conditions.

An official identified them as “Alexander and family and Evgeny and family”. He said the Central Intelligence Bureau (CIB) had flagged their activities at Varkala as suspicious.

The Russians had arrived in the country on a business visa. They partnered with a local businessman to invest in the tourism business.

However, Central agencies found they had repeatedly violated their visa conditions by seeking employment as bakers and tea-makers in hotels and restaurants in the resort locality.

False data

Officers said they had also furnished false data about their provenance and business to the Central government. They suspected the Russians to have used their business visa as a cover for unknown covert activities. However, no concrete evidence has emerged so far.

Based on the findings of the Central agencies, the FRRO issued a notice asking them to leave the country. An official said the Russians left the country by flight to Russia on New Year’s eve.

Central and State agencies have stepped up vigil against visa violations, especially against the backdrop of anti-CAA protests that were roiling the country.