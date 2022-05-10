Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan returns to capital after treatment in U.S.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to review the State's financial and power situation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returned to the State capital early Tuesday after completing his second phase of treatment at the Mayo Clinic in the U.S.

Mr. Vijayan alighted at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Dubai at 3.30 a.m. His wife, Kamala and a personal assistant were with the Chief Minister.

A host of issues, including salary disbursal for striking Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) workers, await Mr. Vijayan's attention. He is also likely to review the State's financial and power situation.

The campaign for the Thrikkakara Assembly election would rivet the CM's attention in the run-up to the polls on May 31.

He will also inaugurate the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) election convention in Ernakulam on May 12.

Mr. Vijayan will chair an in-person meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday. Spiralling fuel and cooking gas prices and counter inflationary measures are reportedly on the agenda.

Mr. Vijayan had governed remotely from the U.S. via a state-of-the-art e-file management system. The Chief Minister had also received his daily briefs, including from the police.