Kerala CM kicks off work on damaged beach road

16 September 2020 11:24 IST

The roadwork has been awarded to ULCCS

The reconstruction of the damaged road running parallel to the Shanghumughom beach and leading to the Thiruvanathapuram international airport’s domestic terminal, was kicked off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through videoconferencing on Tuesday.

Swell waves and sea erosion over the last three monsoons had engulfed the beach and the road forcing the Public Works Department to come up with Phase I works that cost ₹4.29 crore.

The roadwork has been awarded to Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) .

