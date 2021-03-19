Kazhakuttam too enters battle mode

With BJP announcing its candidate, all fronts are into full-throttle campaigning

With less than three weeks left for the April 6 Assembly polls, the campaigns of all the three fronts are in full swing in the Kazhakuttam constituency.

Sobha Surendran, whose candidature was announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, was given a rousing reception at Karyavattom on Thursday evening.

Party workers greeted her by showering flowers and bursting crackers at the Dharmasastha temple from where she began her roadshow through the constituency. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan was present on the occasion. BJP workers had gathered in large numbers on the temple premises to greet Ms. Surendran who arrived by 5.30 p.m.

Minister’s campaign

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, the LDF candidate, attended zonal conventions across the Assembly segment on Thursday.

He was accorded a warm welcome by party workers at the conventions organised at Edavakkode, Chellamangalam, Chempazhanthy, and Kattayikonam. Mr. Surendran also toured Karikkakom area, visiting houses on the day. Mr. Surendran, who is seeking a second consecutive term from the segment, had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday.

Congress nominee

S.S. Lal, the UDF candidate in Kazhakuttam, toured Chanthavila, Kattayikonam and Chenkottukonam on Thursday evening as part of his election campaign.

Dr. Lal, who is a well-known public health expert, submitted his nomination papers on Thursday morning after calling on senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.