Kazhakuttam highway service road work starts

It will be completed in a month: Kadakampally

The construction of the service road for the elevated highway at Kazhakuttam began on Wednesday. The work began with the demolition of buildings that were not vacated after being acquired for the highway expansion.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, the local MLA, said that the service road work would be completed within a month.

Six buildings and several walls were demolished as part of the work.

Some plots that were acquired by the government after providing compensation were also found to be encroached upon.

These were also demolished as per the Minister’s instructions.

The National Highway Authority of India began the demolition work only after being promised police protection in a meeting chaired by Mr. Surendran on Tuesday, to discuss the woes of the commuters due to the ongoing construction work.