KAU celebrates bumper Niraputhari harvest

With each passing year, more and more temples in south Kerala are queueing up at the Integrated Farming Systems Research Station (IFSRS), Karamana, in the run-up to the ‘Niraputhari’ festival.

This year too, the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) station expects record sales, with one local temple already purchasing rice panicles (Nelkathir) for ₹50,000.

On Friday, IFSRS celebrated a bumper ‘Niraputhari’ harvest on its 16-acre farm, a joyful occasion not just for the station but also for temples that rely on it for the panicles.

The latter is an integral part of the annual Niraputhari ritual, which traditionally rings in the harvest season.

T.N. Seema, executive vice chairperson, Haritha Keralam Mission, inaugurated the harvest, handing over the rice panicles to Chandrasekhara Pillai, president, Attukal Bhagavathy Temple Trust.

“We get more enquiries each year, pushing up the demand. In 2017, our sales stood at ₹2.25 lakh. Last year, it rose to ₹3.3 lakh. This year, the Karikkakom temple alone has purchased panicles for ₹50,000. Sales are expected to pick up over the next few days,” Dr. Jacob John, professor and head, IFSRS, told The Hindu.

Panicles for ₹50,000 would correspond to the harvest in approximately 12-13 cents of land.

The harvest from one square metre would weigh approximately three kg, Dr. Jacob John said. The temples would divide their purchases into tiny bundles for sale to devotees.