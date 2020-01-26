Thiruvananthapuram

Kattakkada murder: 5 still absconding

The Kattakkada police were yet to record any further arrests in the murder case of a Gulf returnee, who was killed during his attempt to prevent soil from being excavated from his property. The driver of the excavator had surrendered soon after the incident.

According to the police, five more who have been accused of murdering Sangeeth early Friday have been absconding. These included Uthaman and Saju, the owners of the excavator and the tipper lorry. Meanwhile, Sangeeth’s mortal remains were cremated at his house compound. He is survived by his wife and two children.

