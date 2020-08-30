Kattakada wins water conservation award

Conserving water: A farm pond being dug at a village in Kattakkada.

Thiruvananthapuram

30 August 2020 09:37 IST

‘Vattatha Uravakkayi Jalasamrudhi’ wins Centre’s recognition

The ‘Vattatha Uravakkayi Jalasamrudhi’ project for water conservation in the Kattakada constituency has won the award for excellence at the National Water Innovation Summit organised by Elets Technomedia Pvt. Ltd. in association with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. The award was presented for innovation in rainwater harvesting.

U.P. Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, presented the award to Land Use Commissioner A. Nizamudeen at the summit held through videoconference on Friday. The project had earlier received the Chief Minister’s award for innovative projects.

Kattakada has had second successive water-surplus summers, thanks to water conservation activities under the ‘Jalasamrudhi’ project. Conservation efforts, ranging from digging of 327 farm ponds to making groundwater recharging pits to diversion of water from quarries to recharge pits and construction of check dams in streams, have been employed over the past three years to improve the groundwater level in the region.

