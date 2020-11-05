Kattakada to install auto weather stations

Vital work: An automatic weather station installed at a school in Kattakada.

Thiruvananthapuram

05 November 2020 00:39 IST

Real-time rain info will help its water conversation project

Automatic weather stations will be installed in all grama panchayats of the Kattakada Assembly constituency, as part of its ongoing Jalasamrudhi project for water conservation. The expenditure towards the installation was met from the cash prize of the Chief Minister’s Award for Innovations in Public Policy. The system was set up with the assistance of the State Land Use Board, which had co-ordinated the project from the beginning, and the International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS).

In six schools

Six automatic weather stations are being installed in select schools (one in each grama panchayat) which will provide real-time information on rain, wind, humidity, and pressure.

Rain measurement is important for studying the rainfall effects, to take precautions, and to make predictions which would be helpful in the water conservation project.

Advertising

Advertising

ICFOSS provides the Land Use Board with an online data visualisation link rendering a graphic display of the data parameters which are transmitted to the server. The real time feeds will be embedded into the existing Jalasamrudhi website (www.jalasamrdhi.com) and Ariyam Kattakada website (www.kattakadalac.com), which will be made available to the general public.

As part of the Jalasamrudhi project, measuring scales were installed in 100 ponds at selected locations in 14 micro watersheds in the Assembly constituency. From March 22 this year, monthly readings from the 100 ponds are being recorded and uploaded using the Haritha Drishthi mobile app.

Jalasamrudhi’s success

Under the project, inventive methods of conservation such as digging of farm ponds, making groundwater recharging pits, diverting water from quarries to recharge pits, and constructing check dams in streams have been used over the past three years to bring about a drastic change in the groundwater situation in the region, which has roughly 43,000 wells.

Water clubs have been formed at all schools here. Artificial recharging arrangements have been made in 36 government institutions, including schools, police stations, hospitals, police quarters and in anganwadis. All the rainwater that falls on the terraces of these buildings are diverted into two or three pits of 8,000-litre capacity each dug on the premises.