Thiruvananthapuram

Kattakada set to cultivate fallow land

Massive planting drive from May 25

Having achieved considerable success in water conservation through the Jalasamridhi scheme, local bodies in the Kattakada Assembly constituency have set a new goal of cultivating at least 450 hectares of fallow land as part of the Jaiva Samridhi scheme.

The concerted efforts have come in the wake of the launch of the State-sponsored Subhiksha Keralam project to achieve self-sufficiency in vegetables to meet the challenges posed by the post-COVID-19 scenario.

According to Kattakada MLA I.B. Sathish, the scheme envisages the utilisation of fallow land for farming, ensuring that each panchayat takes up vegetable farming in at least 50 hectares, achieving self-sufficiency in fruits and tuber crops, encouraging kitchen gardens and terrace farming, and promoting fish farming in ponds. He added that dairy farming and poultry would also come under the ambit of the programme.

While it is estimated that around 450 hectares of land remain unused in the constituency, the Revenue and Agriculture Departments will undertake a survey to ascertain the actual extent of fallow land.

Joint liability groups

While the services of the existing cooperative farming groups will be retained in each ward, joint liability groups will be constituted.

A preparatory meeting at Nemom recently decided to conduct meetings at the panchayat and ward levels to finalise the strategy and constitute farming groups required in each area. A massive planting drive will begin on May 25 and will continue for six days.

