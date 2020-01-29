Kattakada murder: one more held

The Kattakada police on Tuesday recorded the arrest of one more person in connection with the murder of Sangeeth, who was killed during an attempt to prevent the illegal excavation of earth from his property.

The accused, Baiju, 36, of Kariyottukonam, Kattakada, surrendered at the police station, following which he was placed under arrest. With this, eight persons have been arrested in the case. Baiju has been accused of directly linked to the murder of Sangeeth, who was killed after being hit by a tipper lorry and the bucket of an earthmover.

Meanwhile, the Special Branch has reportedly found serious lapses on the part of the Kattakada police who were alerted of the incident in the early hours of January 24.

Delayed action

The police team took over an hour to reach the crime spot, which is only 8 km from the police station. They claimed to have gone in the wrong direction, owing to which they reached the house only after Sangeeth was taken to the hospital. The family of the deceased maintained that his life could have been saved had the police acted promptly after receiving their distress call.

The District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram rural) is likely to take a decision on the findings after receiving the report of another internal probe being conducted by the Nedumangad Dy.SP.