Kattakada brimming with water again

Kattakada has had a second successive water surplus summer, thanks to water conservation activities under the ‘Jalasamrudhi’ project.

Inventive methods of conservation, ranging from digging of farm ponds to making groundwater recharging pits in institutions to diversion of water from quarries to recharge pits and construction of check dams in streams, have been used over the past three years to bring about a drastic change in the ground water situation in the region.

One of the most successful models has been the digging of farm ponds. Three hundred farm ponds have been dug by employing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Kudumbashree workers. These ponds with 10 to 15 metres of length and breadth can hold more than 300 cubic metres of water.

“Initially, we were unsure of the success of the farm pond idea, as these have to be dug mostly on private land. But, most of the people consented as there was an improvement in water level in the wells where these were dug. The old rain pits were not that successful as these used to be filled up with mud after the rains,” said A.Nizamudeen, Land Use Board Commissioner.

Check dams

Check dams have been constructed in most of the streams and canals in Kattakkada. Four check dams were recently constructed in the Kaduvakkuzhi thodu from Kattakkod to Anthoorkonam, which also led to an improvement in the groundwater levels.

At Kulangarakonam in Pallichal panchayat, water from a quarry has been re-directed towards a recharging pit downstream, which has caused the water level to rise in wells in quite a number of houses in the area.

Artificial recharging arrangements have been made in 36 institutions in the region, including in five schools, police station, hospital, police quarters and in anganwadis.

All the rain water is diverted into two or three pits of 8,000 litres capacity each dug within the premises. Since the pits are located underground, there is no wastage of space.

This year, the State Government has allocated ₹3 crore for watershed conservation of various streams and canals here.

Eight check dams will be constructed in the 10 km-long Kulathummel thodu which passes through Kattakkada town.

The sidewalls will be strengthened in places where they have caved in.

The small ponds in the catchment area will also be cleaned and conserved, sources said.

A major water storage structure will be built on the Anthiyoorkonam thodu from which water will be used for lift irrigation purposes as well.

Dutch team

A team from Netherlands had visited Kattakkada earlier this year to study the successful model of water conservation here.

The integrated watershed management techniques used here were referred to in a paper presented by the team at the World Reconstruction Conference in Geneva recently, which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had attended.