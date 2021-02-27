‘Kathorthu’ to address women’s problems

Thiruvananthapuram

27 February 2021 01:21 IST

Portal to provide them help in 48 hours

The Women and Child Development Department has launched a project ‘Kathorthu’ to hear online problems faced by women and address these within 48 hours.

Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja inaugurated the Kathorthu portal on Friday. The programme, being launched under the Chief Minister’s 10-point programme, is aimed at providing women help such as counselling, legal support, and police aid at their homes. This will not only help them avoid travel difficulties and save time but also find solutions to the problems urgently. Women in need of such support can register themselves on the Kathorthu portal that will be monitored by the District Level Centres for Women set up under the Mahila Shakti Kendra project being implemented through the department.

They will be categorised on the basis of help required by them, and transferred to the consultants concerned. The appointments fixed by them will be communicated to the women, and their services made available to the women for free and in time.

A panel will be picked from a list of legal and psychological counsellors and psychologists and their details will be made available through the Mahila Shakti Kendra. In case police aid is required, the services of women’s cell will be made available through the portal. The department assures that the details collected from women will be shared only with the counsellors and psychologists and not with third parties. The women would require a video conferencing app and high-speed Internet link, besides camera and mic for the video consultation.