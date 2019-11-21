KASE’s skills event to feature new domains

Popular skills such as cooking and hairdressing have found entry to the contest list of the India Skills Kerala 2020 being organised by the Industrial Training Department and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE).
The State-level winners will make it to India Skills National 2020, and the national-level winners will get the opportunity to participate in World Skills 2021, Shanghai, China.
Apart from events that require skills in latest technology, competitions will be held in baking and confectionery, beauty therapy, health and social care, hotel reception management, and jewellery making.
The district-level competitions will be held from December 14 to 19 while the zonal events will be organised from January 10 to 15, 2020.
The last date for registration is December 4. For details, visit indiaskillskerala.com .
