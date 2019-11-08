KAS exams: forum warns of agitation

The Aikya Malayala Prasthanam has warned of a relay hunger strike by students in front of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) headquarters at Pattom from November 11.

In a statement here on Thursday, the Aikya Malayala Prasthanam said a meeting here under the aegis of the joint protest committee had decided to submit a petition to the Chief Minister and the Public Service Commission seeking a fresh notification that specified that question papers for the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) examination would be prepared in Malayalam.

If their demand was not met, they would go ahead with the relay hunger strike.

It also warned that the indefinite strike that was called off on the Chief Minister’s assurances in September would be resumed from November 18.

The statement flayed the PSC stance that there would be no question paper in Malayalam for the KAS examinations.

Report

The PSC had said that setting the questions in Malayalam would be considered when a report of the subcommittee with representatives from various universities made available its report and the government took a decision on it.