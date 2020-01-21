Karnataka native held with unaccounted money

A Karnataka native was arrested by the Railway Police from the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on Monday with alleged possession of unaccounted money that amounted to ₹45 lakh.

A team led by Inspector Azad Abdul Kalam of the Thiruvananthapuram Railway police apprehended Gangaraju M., 37, of Yelahanka, Bengaluru, while he was waiting to board the Kanyakumari-Bengaluru Island Express. He was nabbed during a special drive during which he was found to be roaming in the railway station premises under suspicious circumstances. The confiscated currency notes of ₹2,000 and ₹500 were found in a soiled bag that was in his possession, the police said.

According to the police, Gangaraju, who is suspected to be have operated as a money mule to smuggle the cash, has confessed to have been residing in the city for three days, during which he stayed in multiple lodges. He purportedly claimed that he was handed over the bag from an unknown person who apparently transported him to an unidentified location after blindfolding him.

Real estate deal

While he was allegedly tasked with smuggling the cash to Bengaluru for a real estate deal, the accused was provided ₹6,000 as remuneration and a ticket to travel in an air-conditioned coach of the Island Express. The accused and the confiscated money will soon be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate, the police said.