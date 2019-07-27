Thiruvananthapuram

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated

20th anniversary of the victory in Kargil war

Armed forces personnel in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil war in 1999.

The 20th anniversary of the victory in the Kargil war was celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas at the war memorial in the Pangode Military Station.

Homage paid

Air Marshal B. Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command; Air Vice Marshal B. Chandra Sekhar, Senior Officer in-charge, Administration, Southern Air Command; Brigadier C.G. Arun, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station; Commander Sanoj from Indian Navy, senior officers, representatives of all the three services, retired officers, junior commissioned officers and other ranks from Army, Navy, and Air Force laid wreaths and paid homage at the war memorial.

