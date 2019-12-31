Kanthapuram bats for Rohingyas

All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar said here on Monday that the nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had united people of different religions and brought them on a common platform to oppose the unconstitutional law.

Delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of a State-level campaign in connection with the 43rd anniversary of Jamia Markaz, he said the CAA was intended to marginalise the Muslim community.

“If the Government’s contention that the Act was aimed at granting citizenship to persecuted sections in neighbouring countries is to be accepted, it should recognise the Rohingya Muslims as eligible for citizenship in the light of the oppression they face,” he said.

Lauds Kerala, WB

Lauding the decision of the governments of Kerala and West Bengal not to go ahead with the National Population Register (NPR), he said the NPR would set the ground for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Ports Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran presided. Mayor K.Sreekumar inaugurated a campaign to plant one million trees as part of the conference.