Kannur tops in Class I admissions

Kannur has recorded 10.99% increase, the highest in the State, in admissions to Class 1 in government and aided schools in the district as against the State average of 4.56%.

According to figures provided in an official press release here on Tuesday, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts with 6.62% and 6.15% increases in Class I admissions respectively are in next positions. In government and aided schools here, 24,080 students secured admission to Class I. In the previous academic year, the admissions totalled 21,696.

Sign of acceptance

District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh said the increase was indicative of the people’s acceptance of the campaign for protection of public education. The admission campaign had been held in 137 centres in the district, he said adding that the district could cross the the target of 10% increase set by the State government.

The government and aided schools in the district also posted an increase in the number of new admissions to Classes II to X. This year, the schools have 2,920 more students than the last year. The figures showed that the trend of declining number of students in government and aided schools had been reversed, the release noted. In the previous academic year, 33,777 students completed Class X and left the government and aided schools, while the new admissions to Class I this year was 24,080. That difference was more than compensated by the inflow of 12,617 new admissions in Classes II to X this year.