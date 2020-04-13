Thiruvananthapuram

‘Kanichantha’ lends a helping hand to farmers

The Anad Krishi Bhavan’s Jeevani Sanjeevani ‘kanichantha’ has become a support for farmers.

As much 1,500 kg of ‘kani vellarikka’ (golden cucumber) and pumpkins from the farmers of Alappuzha; pineapple from Mudakkal and Anappara area of Thiruvananthapuram district; vegetables from farmers in Anad; and plantains were available at the farmers’ market.

District panchayat member Anad Jayan received the golden cucumbers from grama pamnchayat president Anad Suresh to inaugurate the market.

The Anad farm market will be held every day with the objective of supporting farmers.

