KALNET to link libraries

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will spearhead efforts to develop a library network in the State to facilitate sharing of online resources among the academic community.
The governing body of the KSHEC, chaired by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel, has decided to form the Kerala Academic Libraries Network (KALNET), which would link the libraries of universities and those of affiliated colleges in separate levels.
In order to create a network of the libraries in universities, each university and department library will have to complete automation and create an Online Public Access Catalogue. The university-level networks will then be linked to form the KALNET. The second level will consist of the network of college libraries of affiliated colleges which will also be linked to KALNET, official sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.