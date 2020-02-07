KALNET to link libraries

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will spearhead efforts to develop a library network in the State to facilitate sharing of online resources among the academic community.

The governing body of the KSHEC, chaired by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel, has decided to form the Kerala Academic Libraries Network (KALNET), which would link the libraries of universities and those of affiliated colleges in separate levels.

In order to create a network of the libraries in universities, each university and department library will have to complete automation and create an Online Public Access Catalogue. The university-level networks will then be linked to form the KALNET. The second level will consist of the network of college libraries of affiliated colleges which will also be linked to KALNET, official sources said.