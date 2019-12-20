Kalari training for ‘Penkaruthu’

Women in the country are increasingly becoming vulnerable. The Unnao case is an example of this. Cases related to attacks on women are pending in many courts, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs E.P. Jayarajan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Penkaruthu’ Kalaripayattu training organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board for young women to increase their confidence and mental and physical strength here on Thursday.

Mr. Jayarajan said Kerala was safe for women. The Government was implementing a number of programmes to nurture social consciousness.

Self-defence

Kalaripayattu, he said, was not to attack anyone, but for self-defence. With martial art forms from abroad becoming popular, the State’s indigenous martial arts forms were finding it tough to survive.

Gender equality was enshrined in the Constitution. Ancient and religious beliefs were hurdles in the way of women’s freedom.

It was also being hindered in the name of beliefs. Even in the 21st century, out-of-date anti-women attitudes continued to flourish. Those encouraging such beliefs should be recognised and equality ensured, the Minister said.

The Government, he said, would not let attacks on women go unquestioned. Just as one trained every part of the body to become strong and ward off lifestyle diseases, society too should be strengthened, he said.

Kalari ‘asan’ (teacher) Thankappan was felicitated.

Tries his hands

The Minister gave a demonstration of Kalaripayattu along with the young women, including Monica from Germany.

Kerala State Youth Welfare Board vice chairperson P. Biju was present.