KAL-Toshiba tie-up on the anvil

Close on the launch of the commercial production of ‘Kerala Neem G’, the three-seater environmental friendly autorickshaw, Japanese electrionic giant Toshibha has expressed willingness for a tie-up with the public sector Kerala Automobiles Limited’s (KAL).

A five-member team headed by Managing Director, Toshiba India Pvt Ld, Tomohiko Okado visited KAL plant at Aralumoodu near Neyyattinkara here and held talks with the top officials of Industries and Transport Departments and KAL on Monday.

The Toshiba officials, who expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the plant and the other infrastructure facilities, said they were keen for associating initially with e-auto.

Joint venture

Preliminary talks were also held for commencing a joint venture company for producing battery for all class of electric vehicles being rolled out in the country, the office of the Industries Minister, E. P. Jayarajan said. Toshiba has already come up with Lithium Titanate battery that stands out and gets charged 80 % in just six minutes.

The move comes at a time when the KAL is gearing up to commence manufacture of electric buses for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The e-buses are being manufactured by KAL by entering into an agreement with Swiss e-bus manufacturer HESS.

The plan is to manufacture batteries for these e-buses of 12 to 35 metre in association with Toshiba.

It was decided to continue with the talks and then to enter into an agreement.

Principal Secretary, Industries, K. Elangovan, Principal Secretary, Transport, K. R. Jyothilal, Chairman of KAL Karamana Hari and Managing Director A. Shajahan participated in the talks.