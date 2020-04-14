Kadammanitta Padayani festival deferred

The Kadammanitta Bhagavathy Temple Devaswom Committee has decided to defer this year’s annual Padayani festival at the famous Bhagavathy temple at Kadammanitta near here in view of the restrictions imposed on people’s movement and assembly as part of the ongoing COVID-19 prevention drive.
Unanimous decision
In a statement issued here on Monday, committee president K. Haridas said the decision had been unanimously taken by the temple authorities, Padayani exponents and the temple Tantri (chief priest).
According to Mr. Haridas, the annual Padayani festival is being deferred first time in its three-century-old history.
Every year, the Padayani festival at Kadammanitta begins on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medom to end on the 10th day, which is celebrated as Pathamudayam festival as per the Malayalam calendar.
