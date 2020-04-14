Thiruvananthapuram

Kadammanitta Padayani festival deferred

The Kadammanitta Bhagavathy Temple Devaswom Committee has decided to defer this year’s annual Padayani festival at the famous Bhagavathy temple at Kadammanitta near here in view of the restrictions imposed on people’s movement and assembly as part of the ongoing COVID-19 prevention drive.

Unanimous decision

In a statement issued here on Monday, committee president K. Haridas said the decision had been unanimously taken by the temple authorities, Padayani exponents and the temple Tantri (chief priest).

According to Mr. Haridas, the annual Padayani festival is being deferred first time in its three-century-old history.

Every year, the Padayani festival at Kadammanitta begins on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medom to end on the 10th day, which is celebrated as Pathamudayam festival as per the Malayalam calendar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 6:55:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/kadammanitta-padayani-festival-deferred/article31336072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY