Kadakampally to convene meeting today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 March 2020 00:57 IST

Preventive measures to be reviewed

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will convene a high-level meeting at the district panchayat hall on Friday afternoon to review preventive measures undertaken in the district for tackling COVID-19.

The meeting will be attended by the presidents and secretaries of local self-government institutions in the district and district-level officers, district panchayat president V.K. Madhu said.

The District Planning Committee, which met on Thursday, discussed the arrangements for the meeting scheduled for 2.30 p.m. Mr. Madhu urged all local bodies in the district to implement the guidelines concerning COVID-19 prevention issued by the government.

Advertising

Advertising

Suspected cases should be placed under surveillance and field staff should carry out field visits. Isolation wards have been arranged at the General Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital.

Several persons are currently under observation at these hospitals, he said. Public functions and events where crowds gather should be avoided at all costs. He also urged the local bodies to put off their development seminars until further notice.