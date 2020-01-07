Thiruvananthapuram

Kadakampally helps regulate traffic

He was stranded at a busy city junction

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran assumed the role of a traffic police after finding himself stuck in a massive traffic snarl at Edapazhanji on Monday.

The traffic system went haywire at the busy junction after the traffic signal turned faulty. There was just a police officer left to regulate vehicular flow along four directions.

En route an official programme at Kunnathukal, Mr. Surendran took it upon himself to regulate the traffic flow.

He was assisted by Nedumangad DySP Stuart Keeler, who was also stranded in the traffic jam while on his way to the office of the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural).

With the situation threatening to go out of hand, the City police sprang into action by deploying an additional force to clear the deadlock and ease the vehicular flow. Normal traffic was restored along the junction after nearly one-and-a-half hours.

A visibly-relieved Minister later said it required five or six policemen to regulate the heavy traffic flow at Edapazhanji. The junction was in dire need of reform in traffic regulation. He assured to take the issue up with higher officials to ensure a solution for the problem.

