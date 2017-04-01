Nod for elevated bypass corridor

The government has finally decided to go by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) proposal for a 2-km elevated corridor from near the rail overbridge at Chakka to Eenchakkal to retain the existing 430-metre approach ramp that provides connectivity from NH 66 bypass to the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

The suggestion to avoid the delay in taking up the four-laning of the 2-km Chakka-Eenchakkal stretch of the NH 66 bypass from Kazhakuttam to Karode was presented by the NHAI to Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand here on Thursday. The work was delayed as a decision could not be arrived at on providing connectivity from the bypass to the airport.

The elevated four-lane corridor will be a continuation of the railway overbridge at Chakka and will end near a private hospital at Eenchakkal. Work on the second overbridge parallel to the existing one is on.

A slip road will be given to the service road for those coming from the Kazhakuttam side to enter the airport. The vehicles exiting the airport through the ramp to proceed to Kazhakuttam can also enter the bypass from the service road.

Those coming from the city side to the airport will have to take a left turn at Chakka Junction and move beneath the proposed elevated corridor to enter the ramp. The NHAI has said that the elevated corridor will cost ₹124 crore and the work will be completed before November, the deadline of the first phase four-laning.

NHAI approval

Highly-placed sources told The Hindu that the suggestion will be forwarded to the NHAI headquarters in Delhi for approval. The AAI, which had earlier objected the design mooted by the NHAI, has supported the elevated corridor and decision to retain the ramp.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works, Subrato Biswas; Secretary, Transport, K.R. Jyothilal; Airport Director George G. Tharakan; Regional Officer, NHAI, Col Ashiq Divedi; and Chief Engineer, PWD, NH, K.P. Prabhakaran.