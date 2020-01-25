K-DISC trials early warning systems in KSRTC buses

Imbibing modern technology for accident prevention, the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) has entered into a collaboration with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to trial a collision-avoidance mechanism that could go a long way in monitoring driving behaviour and reining in rash driving.

Ten buses of the State-run transport utility have been equipped with telematics devices in the pilot phase. Introducing early warning systems, the K-DISC has adopted a two-pronged strategy involving a collision-avoidance system and Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) technology to constantly monitor the movements of buses, even while providing real-time alerts to the drivers.

The council has partnered with Mobileye, a subsidiary of technology giant Intel, to equip the buses with its collision-avoidance alert system Mobileye 630, which comprise a display unit and a camera unit with buzzer and have multiple features including warning systems for forward collision, pedestrian collision, lane change, and speed limit indicator. Bolstering the precautionary mechanism, Intel has engaged with Pune-based startup Intangles Lab Private Ltd. to incorporate another device that constantly monitors vehicle health, monitors fuel stock and vehicle usage, and also relay GPS data.

The mechanism will also map ‘grey spots’ that will enable authorities to identify vulnerable (or accident-prone) hotspots along the bus route. The proposed addition of a road experience management feature in the device will capture information about road landmarks such as traffic signs, traffic lights, road marking, and potholes.

According to Deepthy Mohan, programme manager, K-DISC, the initial results of the pilot project has been encouraging since its launch two months ago. While studies have proven that 80% of the accidents can be prevented with simple early warnings of less than three seconds, there is much scope for assimilating the technology in the operations of the KSRTC.

“Besides warning drivers of possible collisions, the mechanism also enables the company to keep track of various aspects of driving behaviour such as speeding, gear utilisation, idling, hard braking as well as risky lane change,” the official said.

Currently, the collision avoidance system has been equipped in buses being plied along the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode-Thamarassery. The possibility of utilising the system for wider use will be based of the findings of the study that will be submitted within two months.