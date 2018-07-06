Justice eludes POCSO case survivor

more-in

Her ordeal began when she was just 12. Five years later, justice continues to elude this survivor of sexual abuse who is a resident of the Nirbhaya home here. In between, she was forced by her parents to retract her complaint, and she had attempted suicide twice.

Disregarded by those entrusted with the care and protection of children, she recently almost landed back in the clutches of the man who had abused her.

Now, the Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society, which runs the Nirbhaya home here and in Idukki where the girl was housed earlier, has written to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention to ensure the minor’s protection. It has also alleged lapses on the part of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) here and in Idukki in repeatedly giving her custody to her father in total disregard of her wishes and overriding the objections of the Nirbhaya authorities.

In 2015

The girl reached the Idukki Nirbhaya home in 2015, after it came to light that she and her elder sister were being abused by a man known to her mother.

The mother was the second accused in the case, registered under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In 2016, she was allowed to go home with her father on the directions of the Idukki CWC, and then she was allegedly pressurised by her parents to change her statement in the case.

After the girl completed her class 10, she was let go home. However, the Nirbhaya authorities learnt that the girl was very vulnerable, and informed the Idukki Collector, who ordered that she be returned to Nirbhaya. The girl was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Nirbhaya home where she gave a written account of the happenings at home, including physical torture and her mother’s visits to the home.

In May, the girl’s father secured the nod of the CWC here to take her home for seven days to attend the marriage of her elder sister.

The girl agreed, but only for a day. However, a Child Rights Commission member called up Mahila Samakhya Society project director P.E. Usha from the phone of the girl’s father and told her to send the girl with him.

Even the CWC refused to act. Ms. Usha also alleges a bid by the commission member to coerce the girl to pen a complaint against the Nirbhaya home authorities.

Ms. Usha said the commission had failed to take note of the apprehensions raised by them, and was instead conducting hearings on the basis of complaints raised by the girl’s father who had been arrested and remanded by the police after he had threatened his daughter of harm in front of a magistrate.

Action promised

The Chief Minister and the Social Justice Secretary who too had been apprised of the matter had promised to take necessary steps, she said.