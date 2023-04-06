ADVERTISEMENT

Jury out on whether Anil Antony’s defection fizz will flameout or spur more defections from Congress

April 06, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated April 07, 2023 08:47 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The headline-grabbing political defection seems to signal the start of an ominous season of shifting political allegiances ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP feels it has achieved a propaganda advantage by “flipping over” Anil to its side.

G Anand
Anil K. Antony, son of Congress veteran and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony, with Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal after he joined the BJP, in New Delhi on April 6. | Photo Credit: PTI

The headline-grabbing political defection of top Congress leader A.K. Antony’s son Anil K. Antony to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to signal the start of an ominous season of shifting political allegiances ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

At present, the Congress appears the most vulnerable. Nevertheless, the jury is out on whether the fizz created by Mr. Anil K. Antony’s flight to the BJP fold will flameout or spur more desertions from the Congress.

BJP State president K. Surendran has put the political rumour mill in overdrive by claiming that more Congress rank and file will follow Mr. Anil K. Antony.

The BJP feels it has achieved a propaganda advantage by “flipping over” Mr. Anil K. Antony to its side. It perceives Mr. Antony’s son as a good catch for the party. It has helped the BJP to posture that its outreach to minorities has gained some traction among Kerala’s Christians.

Notably, Mr. Anil K. Antony’s defection comes close on the heels of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III’s high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Catholicos has invited Mr. Modi to visit the Church’s headquarters in Kottayam.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, MP, termed Mr. Anil K. Antony a turncoat of no consequence. The BJP was a graveyard of persons who had shortsightedly forsaken the Congress to curry favour with the Modi government, he said.

Nevertheless, given his famous surname, Mr. Anil K. Antony’s pro-right-wing rhetoric has somewhat alarmed the Congress. He had termed the Congress a party run by a clique that recently adopted a hard-Left tack and frowned on nationalistic pride.

The CPI(M) also weighed the political impact of Mr. Anil K. Antony’s defection.

The CPI(M) purportedly senses an opportunity in Mr. Anil K. Antony’s political shift to herd the Congress and the BJP into the same political corner to drive a wedge between United Democratic Front (UDF) allies, chiefly the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Congress.

The CPI(M) had portrayed the IUML as a secular-democratic party that stood for minority welfare and repeatedly urged it to enter into a “broad agreement” with the Left to deter the BJP’s ascendancy.

