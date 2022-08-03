Journalists remembered in Thiruvananthapuram
The Kerala Union of Working Journalists’ (KUWJ) Thiruvananthapuram district committee on Wednesday organised a function to remember R. Gopikrishnan, Metro Vaartha chief editor who passed away on Sunday, and mark the third death anniversary of K.M. Basheer, former Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj.
Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy inaugurated the function. Union district unit president Sanu George Thomas presided. UDF convener M.M. Hassan, union State president K.P. Reji, and Siraj director A. Saifuddin Haji were among those present.
Gopikrishnan was remembered also at a function organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club. Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty, Mr. Chandy, former Speaker M. Vijayakumar, former Minister Pandalam Sudhakaran, BJP State vice president C. Sivankutty, and writer George Onakkoor were among those present.
