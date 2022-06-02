Joint Pravesanotsavam held

Pravesanotsavam was organised by Vallakkadavu Lower Primary School, VMJ Upper Primary School, Haji C.H. Muhammed Koya Memorial High School and Haji CH Muhammed Koya Memorial VHSS under the Vallakkadavu Muslim Jamaath together on Wednesday. Kerala State Waqf Board former chairperson Hafeez P.H. Abdul Gaffar Moulavi inaugurated the Pravesanotsavam. LBS director M. Abdul Rahman delivered the keynote address. Singer and alumnus Anvar Sadath presented a cultural programme.