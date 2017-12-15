Jobs in preferred trade for SC/ST jobseekers

The government will facilitate overseas jobs in the respective fields they received their training for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe jobseekers, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes A.K. Balan has said.

Efforts are also being taken to make available jobs for those with technical expertise within the State itself, the Minister added. He was speaking after inaugurating the expansion of Human Resource and Employment Development (HRED) Centre of the city Corporation and certificate distribution for toppers of various courses, at the Sathyan Memorial Hall here on Thursday.

After consultation with the Labour department and contacting foreign agencies, collecting information about the number of employees in various trades required by them, the recruitment measures will be undertaken, Mr. Balan said.

Students of backward classes are being given low-interest loans for studying abroad. For those returning from abroad, loans up to ₹20 lakh at 3.5% interest is being given for setting up ventures. The Minister urged more people to make use of these facilities.