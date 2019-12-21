Job scam: one held

The Fort Police on Friday arrested a 38-year-old man who defrauded money from job seekers by promising jobs in foreign countries. The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar alias Kochani, hailing from Kadakampally. He was nabbed based on a complaint filed by Vallakadavu native Muhammed Riyas. According to the police, he has been running the visa fraud operation from a room rented in a lodge, located in the Fort area.

He used to collect ₹37,500 from each person in the name of visa and medical test expenses. He is an accused in similar cases registered in several other stations in the city.