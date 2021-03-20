Job fraud: one arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 March 2021

Man poses as Supreme Court advocate

The Cantonment police on Friday arrested a 45-year-old man on charges of defrauding money from a schoolteacher after promising her a job in the Kendriya Vidyalaya. The accused has been identified as Kollam native Sudheer, currently staying in Mayannur in Thrissur.

According to the police, the accused had come in contact with the teacher of a private school in 2016, when she and three other teachers were involved in a High Court case regarding their dismissal from the school. He had allegedly told them that he is a practising lawyer in the Supreme Court and had personal contacts with several top personalities, including the Prime Minister.

He had collected ₹15 lakh from them promising them help to sort out their issues. He had also promised one of them a job in the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pattom, for which he said ₹25 lakh had to be paid. He again collected ₹8 lakh from her husband by promising him a visa to the United Kingdom. According to the police, he again defrauded the teachers of ₹12 lakh, claiming that this is the amount to be given as part of a bond to the Supreme Court (SC).

Forged order

In 2018, he gave the complainant an appointment letter for pre-primary teacher at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, using forged seals and signatures. The victims realised that they have been defrauded after seeing posts regarding him in social media. The complainant approached the police after he threatened her to fabricate cases against her and refused to return the money.