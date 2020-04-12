Jeevani vegetable market opened

The first of the vegetable markets under the Agriculture Department’s Jeevani project, to provide solace for farmers who have been reeling under the lockdown with no market for their produce, was opened at Sasthamangalam on Sunday.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the market in the presence of V.K. Prasanth, MLA.

Mr. Prasanth said Vishu kits and vegetable seeds to promote farming in households would be available at the market.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac inaugurated the third Janakeeya restaurant at the NS depot at Vallakkadavu on Sunday.