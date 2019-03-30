JEE/KEAM trial test and launch of Margadarshi

Mohandas College of Engineering and Technology (MCET), in association with The Hindu and IMAT JEE/Medical Academy, is organising an interactive JEE- KEAM 2019 fine-tuning session and trial.

The examination will be held on March 31 at MCET under the Margadarshi 2019 series initiated by the college. The event will also mark the launch of Margadarshi 2019 — the technical outreach programme consisting of a series of pathway guidance and mentoring to students aspiring for engineering education and career. The programme will be inaugurated by Ramesh Unnikrishnan, Director, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in the presence G. Mohandas, chairman of the college. Fine-tuning tips ahead of JEE/KEAM 2019 with special focus on maths and science; expert panel discussion exclusively for parents and engineering aspirants; individual performance evaluation feedback; and professional counselling to the candidates taking the trial test are the highlights of the event.

Prasad Kumar Nair, Director, IMAT; Ajith Sankar, senior HRD consultant and columnist; and Bhargavy Telega Reddy, eminent entrance coach, will be the key resource persons for the day. Ashalatha Thampuran, Director, MCET; Sheela S. Principal, MCET; and Vipinkumar K.C., Chief Operating Officer, MCET, will also join the expert panel to interact with parents and engineering aspirants.

Free of cost

The programme is offered free of cost. Free conveyance is also arranged from selected points. The other main activities envisaged as part of Margadarshi include individual mentoring, seminars on ‘Prospects of Engineering Career’, KEAM- based regional-level workshops on course options and loan facilities, technical exhibitions, parental interactive sessions, and technical training programme for school students and teachers.