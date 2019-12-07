Thiruvananthapuram

Japanese firms keen to invest in State, says CM

Japanese company too makes fresh investment of ₹200 crore

Kerala has got assurance from several Japanese companies to invest in the industrial development of the State and this reflects in the investor-friendly climate prevailing here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Briefing reporters on the tour by a high-level team led by him to Japan and Korea, Mr. Vijayan said the announcement of Nitta Gelatin, a Japanese company which made an investment in the State, that it would make a fresh investment of ₹200 crore in the first meeting evoked positive response from others. Thermo Corporation had announced to invest ₹105 crore in the Terumo Penpol functioning in the State for manufacture of blood bags. Toshiba had agreed to transfer the know-how for the Lithium-Titanium oxide battery to a PSU in the State. Talks were also held with Toyota and GS Caltex Corporation. A five-member Mayoral team was reaching the State and a request had been made to set up a Japan trade office in the State, he said.

