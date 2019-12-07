Japanese firms keen to invest in State, says CM

Kerala has got assurance from several Japanese companies to invest in the industrial development of the State and this reflects in the investor-friendly climate prevailing here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Briefing reporters on the tour by a high-level team led by him to Japan and Korea, Mr. Vijayan said the announcement of Nitta Gelatin, a Japanese company which made an investment in the State, that it would make a fresh investment of ₹200 crore in the first meeting evoked positive response from others. Thermo Corporation had announced to invest ₹105 crore in the Terumo Penpol functioning in the State for manufacture of blood bags. Toshiba had agreed to transfer the know-how for the Lithium-Titanium oxide battery to a PSU in the State. Talks were also held with Toyota and GS Caltex Corporation. A five-member Mayoral team was reaching the State and a request had been made to set up a Japan trade office in the State, he said.